Man who stole condo full of furniture pleads guilty

A man who gutted a St. John's condominium after renting it under a fake name has pleaded guilty to theft.

Dominic Delisle entered the plea during an appearance in provincial court Wednesday.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Delisle rented a condo in the Rabbittown area of St. John's in late January, telling the landlord his name was Nicholas Seguin.

Delisle emptied the apartment of $30,000 in furniture and appliances and hired a moving company to ship the furniture to Quebec.

Everything taken was recovered in March in a storage locker in Quebec City. Defence lawyer, Randy Piercey, said Wednesday that Delisle told his father where the furniture was, and agreed to let him contact police.

Dominic Delisle and Sarah Deneault of Quebec were charged after $30,000 in appliance and furniture were stolen from a St. John's apartment in late January. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

A month later, on April 9, Delisle was arrested in St. John's after trying to outrun police in a Jeep Compass, then parking the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

When he was arrested, he had $1,000 cash in his pocket.

Delisle — who has a lengthy criminal history, including weapons offences, uttering threats and forcing women into prostitution — is pleading guilty to fleeing police, theft over $5,000, impersonation and violating conditions.

In court Wednesday, Delisle said he accepted a $16,000 restitution order.

On the stand, he complained about conditions at Her Majesty's Pentitentiary in St. John's, saying that he has cholesterol problems and was denied a low-fat diet. He also said he was denied French books and English lessons.

Sarah Deneault, arrested April 6 in St. John's, has also been charged with theft.

