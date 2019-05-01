N.L. doctor welcomes Liberal concussion policy promise, but wants more done

A sports medicine doctor in Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes a Liberal election promise to create legislation around concussions, but says more work needs to be done — work that he's in the midst of doing.

Liberal Leader Dwight Ball announced last week that, if elected, he would implement concussion regulations that would mirror a new law in Ontario.

"Every bit of education we get out there on this front is valuable," said Dr. Jared Butler, a physician based in Grand Falls-Windsor, and the medical director of Hockey NL.

Ontario's regulation, Rowan's Law, came into effect in March 2016. Named after Ottawa teenager Rowan Stringer, who died from rugby injuries in 2013, it establishes protocols for athletes about when they must be removed from games or competitions. It also amps up concussion education and resources for coaches, players and trainers.

Butler said Newfoundland and Labrador could benefit from similar legislation.

"You take the information provided in the law in Ontario, it is applicable across multiple settings, just for a point of view of educating people and them understanding what goes on with concussions," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Increasing awareness

Butler is doing his part to educate people. He has partnered with a number of provincial organizations to create a three-year program designed to keep children safer, which is in the midst of being rolled out.

"What you will see in every rink, on the back of every dressing room door and on every bench, is what we call a concussion recognition tool," he said, comparing it to the defibrillators now commonly found in public places.

"This tool is designed for anybody to come along, read the tool if they have a suspicion that someone might have had a concussion and follow the directions on there to determine if there is a medical emergency."

The next phase of the program is to put the tool into school gymnasiums across the province, with the final stage is to have the tool posted in every athletic facility in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's something we do for the betterment of public health," he said.

While Butler didn't have exact statistics on the number of concussions seen in the province each year, "I see it quite frequently in my sports clinic, unfortunately," he said.

"I would rather see zero."

