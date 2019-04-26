Concussion legislation for youth sports proposed by Liberals

The Liberal party chose concussions in sports as the first policy issue to tackle on the campaign trail.

Dwight Ball visited a packed house at the Paradise Double Ice Complex Thursday evening, where 300 young hockey players ate pizza during a break at their tournament.

"Anyone here have an injury playing hockey?" Ball asked the crowd, with some hands going up in the crowd of nine- and ten-year-old athletes.

Ball is proposing to bring in legislation that would mirror Rowan's Law, which was introduced in Ontario following the death of 17-year-old rugby player Rowan Stringer.

Stringer died after sustaining multiple head injuries.

Dwight Ball visited a packed house at the Paradise Double Ice Complex Thursday evening, where 300 young hockey players ate pizza during a break at their hockey tournament. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The law would have removal-from-sport and return-to-sport protocol in place to remove an athlete if it's suspected they have a concussion.

Legislation would include a concussion code of conduct to minimize the chances of head injuries, and an annual review of concussion awareness resources.

"Many groups have been doing this already but it's about alignment amongst all groups, because there are measures that we need to take to make sure when kids are ready to go back, they go back healthy," Ball said.

Ball has promised to release his entire campaign platform on Monday.

Dwight Ball explains to the crowd he wants to make sports safer. <br><br>“Anyone here have an injury playing hockey?” <br><br>Ball is speaking about head injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/3NaejcPn3A">pic.twitter.com/3NaejcPn3A</a> —@arianakelland

Jack Lee, president of Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, was also on hand for the announcement.

Lee said he sees head injuries in young hockey players "probably a bit too much."

Hockey NL already takes measures to detect concussions, Lee said, and has a medical team to assess injured players.

Coaches say they see head injuries in young hockey players 'probably a bit too much.' (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

But the Liberal proposal would standardize protocols to make it even across the board, for all sports.

Dave Rockwood, coach the Mount Pearl blades, said head injuries aren't common, but they do happen.

"Head injuries are a very serious part of the game, it's one of the reasons why they took checking out at lower levels," Rockwood said.

"All it takes it two kids looking the wrong way and coming together, and bang."

