Huntington's disease stole my wife, our marriage. Being her full-time caregiver almost destroyed me

The new CBC series Concerning Care takes a closer look at home and respite care in Newfoundland and Labrador — which has Canada's oldest population. It focuses on a shortage of workers, the emotional and financial toll of loved ones providing care to family members, and issues that homecare workers themselves face.

Trigger warning: This story discusses thoughts of suicide. If you are struggling, call the Mental Health Crisis Line 24/7 at 811.

When you start out married life, the road ahead of you feels long, filled with hopes and dreams and an optimism that challenges can be overcome — simple as that.

I married Ruby Barker in 1987. And while there was — and is — love, trips, friends, a child and a million normal days that fill the space of a partnership, it's fair to say our hopes and dreams were mercilessly struck down. First, by Ruby's diagnosis of Huntington's disease, and then by my struggle of being her primary caregiver.

The year we were married, I was posted to the Corner Brook division of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

It was around this same time that Ruby's father was diagnosed with Huntington's disease. It has no cure and is a fatal neurological brain disease that mimics Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS all in one.

Rich and Ruby are pictured in 1988, decades before Huntington's disease would become part of their lives. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

Far less was known about the condition then. Genetic testing for the disease only became available in 1993.

In 1991 we had our one and only child, a son. After researching Huntington's we decided against having anymore. The child of a Huntington's-positive person has a 50-50 chance of inheriting the disease.

The disease became more real than a percentage

Then, Ruby's older sister was diagnosed with Huntington's disease. We witnessed the effects of the disease on someone in their 40s — and it was devastating.

And then it hit even closer to home.

Around 2009, I noticed Ruby was having trouble with her balance and co-ordination. She would complain of pain in her legs. She would regularly nick her finger if she was using a knife to cut vegetables, for example.

Then one day I got a call and was told that while she was attempting to park our car in our driveway, she drove through the front of our house.

Ruby gave up her driver's licence. She was 45 years old.

While we had suspected Ruby had Huntington's disease, it was confirmed for us via a blood test.

At that moment we opened up the envelope that contained the results, I felt our future plans disappear.

Off balance, choking on food, slurred speech

Ruby eventually gave up her job in retail. Her balance and co-ordination were steadily worsening. Her cognitive ability was starting to decline, too.

We had taken a trip to Florida that year, after she was diagnosed with Huntington's disease. People would ask me what was wrong with her. I got a wheelchair for her and would take her out for walks or to the mall.

On a trip to Florida, Rich says, people would ask him what was wrong with Ruby. He got a wheelchair and would take her out for walks or to the mall. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

Eating started to become difficult, as Ruby couldn't swallow easily. She would sometimes choke, so we had to move to a puréed diet.

It was at this point that I took on the role of a caregiver. I continued to work in policing but had to rely on family members at times to help out with Ruby if I was away from home for an extended period of time. I was in a 9-5 position, but it was very demanding, with a lot of travel. When I was away I had to get a family member to stay with Ruby,

The symptoms of Huntington's disease continued to progress. Ruby would fall, slur her speech, struggle to eat and have uncontrolled movements.

Ruby and Rich attend their son's Jordan's convocation from Memorial University in 2015. Jordan lives in Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

I asked the provincial government for help with home care but didn't qualify for enough hours to help me continue in policing. I also tried to get respite care but was advised there was none available to me.

I retired from policing after 29 years in 2015 but went to another job that was less demanding. It was 9 to 5, with no shift work.

Full-time caregiver role so hard, I considered suicide

In 2016, I stayed at home for a year taking on the role as a full-time caregiver. This was the toughest job of my life. I cared for Ruby daily. I bathed her, dressed her, fed her, did her hair — every aspect of daily living I did for her.

After about eight months, I again had her assessed for home-care help but it was now approaching the point where she needed 24-hour care.

As a couple we had discussed long-term care and she agreed that it was the best place for her. She didn't want me to be a full-time caregiver. We looked into this option and at the time we would have to dissolve all liquid assets and foot the entire bill ourselves — to the tune of $3,200 a month.

I had no contact with anyone.… It is a very lonely place. I started to drink too much.

Ruby had no source of income so the financial part of long-term care was solely based on my earnings.

I continued to care for her at home for another year, and then incontinence started. I would shower her daily, multiple times if required, to keep her clean and ensure she wanted for nothing.

In December 2016, I considered committing suicide. I had hit a wall, had no help and couldn't do the arduous task of physically caring around the clock for someone — even for the woman I loved dearly. And she wasn't the same woman. Huntington's disease had taken her from us.

Friends had stopped coming by long ago and I had no contact with anyone. When you find yourself in a situation like ours, people turn their focus and step away from your issues. It was a very lonely place. I started to drink too much, eat all the wrong foods, and I couldn't sleep.

Long-term care best option, but guilt and logistics

I made the decision that long-term care was now the best option for Ruby, and myself. Corner Brook Long-Term Care Home is the best this province has to offer, aside from a 24/7 personal nurse.

Ruby was so frustrated with the progression of this disease that she would ask me to bring her to long-term care.

I brought Ruby to the hospital, where she was admitted to wait for a bed in long-term care. I would go see her daily and stay there for the entire day, feed her meals and get her ready for bed. I lobbied daily to get her into the long-term care facility.

Both Ruby and Rich knew long-term care was the best option. Rich describes the year he was the full-time caregiver as isolating and the hardest job he's ever had — to the point where he considered suicide. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

Finally the call came. After eight months on a wait-list, lobbying government members, and two months in hospital, a long-term care room was ready.

This was 2017. It was excruciatingly painful to leave her. I would sit in my car and cry, wondering if I had made the right decision. The guilt I was feeling was tearing me apart.

I'm grieving for someone who is still alive

After Ruby's diagnosis, I gave myself 100 per cent to putting a face to Huntington's disease and bringing awareness to it. We raised over $100,000 for the Huntington's Disease Society of Canada. I lost myself in the process to bring awareness to the disease.

Rich says he was lucky to meet Ida but knows he has been judged by others. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

As a result — coupled with 29 years of policing and being the sole caregiver to my wife — I was diagnosed with PTSD and I had to step away from anything to do with Huntington's Disease awareness. To the point where I dreaded to be asked anything about it.

I sought professional help for myself, as I knew alcohol was not going to make my life any better.

I also met a wonderful woman who helped guide me along a path of accepting my situation and cope with grieving for someone who is still alive. I wasn't expecting that, but I am grateful for it. Ida, who is a retired critical-care nurse, also ensures Ruby's needs are met and that she wants for nothing.

I consider myself very lucky to now have a partner who accepts my situation and I don't have to do this alone anymore. I am very lucky and I am grateful for this every day.

Rich says Ida, a retired critical care nurse, visits Ruby and ensures she wants for nothing. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

It's been over five years now since Ruby started living at a long-term care facility and I continue to visit her regularly. I am not sure she knows I'm there because she cannot communicate or interact in any way. Huntington's disease will win this battle but it was hard-fought.

There are some things I know for sure after this traumatic journey: ask for help — and don't be ashamed to do so. And then accept it.

Second, I want the Newfoundland and Labrador government to consider a priority list instead of a first-come, first-served list for those entering long-term care. Look at the needs of those who require long-term care and the family situation they have.

Ruby, Jordan and Rich are pictured with their dog in 2005. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

Third, live life to the fullest when you can, and don't count out second chapters.

Others who have no idea the path I've travelled have judged me.

But I can live with my decisions. I know I did my damndest and no one knows what another person goes through until they walk in their shoes.

I hope they never find my shoes.

