Despite rash of robberies on northeast Avalon, crime not on the increase: RNC

A spate of robberies on the Avalon Peninsula has locals shaking their heads, but police say crime isn't increasing.

Flynn's Store in Avondale was held up Friday evening — the first robbery in the store's 130-year history — and Lawton's Drugs in Kelligrews was held up Sunday afternoon. And early Thursday morning, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, another C.B.S. business was held up.

"It is scary. It's lots of crime going on for a small town," Upper Gullies resident Joyce Carr told CBC this week. She said she thinks there's more crime today than there was when she was growing up.

"The drug situation is probably changed from pot to harder drugs, which I didn't see when I was growing up in my generation, right? And I don't know if there is a solution," she said. "I thought that with the legalization of marijuana that it would help, you know, cut down on some hard drugs which would cut down on crime and break-ins, but I don't know."

Robert Hiscock of Bay Roberts said he's not surprised by crime any more.

"Between home break-ins and robberies at retail, that sort of thing, I guess it's the society we're living in right now," he said.

He said when he was younger crime was much less common.

Flynn's Store has been serving the Avondale area for 130 years, and last weekend's armed robbery was a first, says the owner. (Google Maps)

"Compared to today, back then it was something that happened on the mainland, not down here very often. It was very rare," he said. "Now it's an everyday occurrence. Can't turn the radio on or TV without there's something went on last night, that sort of thing."

About two dozen reports so far

Const. James Cadigan, RNC media relations officer, told CBC that despite the cluster of recent robberies, overall stats are normal for for this time of year. Cadigan said there have been 22 incidents so far on the northeast Avalon this year — before Thursday morning's robbery — which is in line with recent years. The RNC responded to 122 robberies in 2017 and 151 robberies in 2018 in the region.

The arrests made highlight the effectiveness of the new RNC detachment that opened in C.B.S. in December, he said, and the value of the public working with police.

"The evening of March 17 is when we received a call from a member of the public informing us of suspicious activity in the C.B.S. area, which did lead to the arrest of two gentlemen that evening," he said.

"It's certainly a benefit to have that good relationship with the community and to work together to gather as much information around these incidents as possible."

In each of the incidents reported on the weekend, he said, officers were on scene in less than two minutes.

RNC Const. James Cadigan says despite the recent rash of robberies in the Conception Bay South and broader Avalon Peninsula area, crime isn't on the increase. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It certainly shows the benefit of having that detachment within the town."

Cadigan said addiction and socio-economic issues are factors in most robberies.

"Street-level drug activity is certainly something that the RNC will always actively pursue. There are some tremendous supports for addictions in our community, and we are certainly able to connect people on that front for sure," he said.

"Our relationship with the community, together we want to build a safe and healthy community, so it's important that we continue to communicate and work together on that."

