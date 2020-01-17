3 people killed in C.B.S. house fire, police confirm

Police are confirming the remains of three people were found inside a home after it caught fire Thursday night in Conception Bay South.

Police and firefighters responded to the home, on Emerald Creek Drive in the Foxtrap area of Conception Bay South, after a fire broke out around 5:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says three bodies were removed from the house after the flames were extinguished. The remains were transferred to the chief medical examiner for autopsies to determine their cause of death.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased following this tragic event," the RNC said in a news release Friday morning.

Firefighters were faced with a tough task when they arrived on scene. Sources tell CBC News the nearest fire hydrant was encased in snow and ice.

Fire Chief John Heffernan wasn't at the fire, but said it's not uncommon for firefighters to have to dig out hydrants this time of year. He described conditions as "very challenging" during a winter such as the town has endured this year.

According to the RNC, the house was engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived. Police officers assisted firefighters in rescue efforts.

The general investigation unit has taken over the scene, and will be assisted by the fire commissioner.

