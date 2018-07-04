C.B.S. couple calls $500K scratch ticket win a 'beautiful gift'

All five members of the Stacey family of Conception Bay South are still trying to absorb that they are $500,000 richer.

"One of my sons couldn't even crack a smile — he just couldn't wrap his head around those numbers," Jo-Anne Stacey said in a media release from Atlantic Lottery Corp.

"You never expect that it could happen to you. It's a beautiful gift to be given."

Jo-Anne and her husband, Chris, say sensible spending is in their future, including a new roof, and a retirement nest egg.

"We want to put it away and take our time to ensure we make a good decision," said Jo-Anne.

The couple had a winning $500,000 Fortune Scratch 'N Win ticket, and collected their cheque in St. John's on Wednesday. The Staceys won the first top prize for the contest and four more remain.

They purchased the ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Topsail Road, St. John's. The business will receive a one per cent seller's prize.

