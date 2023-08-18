50 years together: Conception Bay South celebrating its golden anniversary

Conception Bay South Mayor Darrin Bent says the town, celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend, is still growing. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

On Saturday, Conception Bay South will mark the 50th anniversary of its creation — with yoga, pizza, dancing, a fire show and more.

Officially incorporated in 1973, the Avalon Peninsula town has nine separate communities under one banner.

Mayor Darrin Bent said a group got together decades ago and decided to make a single community.

"We're stronger together, you know, and they came up with a motto: 'Together We Stand.' And that's our motto today," he told CBC News.

Bent said the official "birthday" is Aug. 21 but the town decided to celebrate on the weekend so more residents could participate.

Initially the party was scheduled to take place on Ned Nugent's Field but due to a rainy forecast, it was relocated indoors to the Robert French Memorial Stadium.

Bent said the day will kick off with yoga and end in the evening with fireworks.

According to the town's website, there will be a wide variety of events taking place well into the evening, including a continental breakfast, a teddy bear picnic and a magic show, along with food trucks and a pop-up commemorative collection shop.

On top of that, there will be bouncy castles and face-painting and balloon-twisting stations set up.

There will be musical performances by Bare Mountain and Stixx & Stones. The St. Pat's Dancers will put on a show of traditional Irish step dancing. Depending on the weather, the Vinland Skateboard Team will demonstrate their skills.

There will also be a fire show, painting class, pizza party and a screening of Shrek.

Conception Bay South was incorporated in 1973. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Bent said there are more events planned into the fall.

Distinct identity

Longtime resident and former mayor Woodrow French said Conception Bay South is still a growing town.

"A lot of people don't realize that we're the second-largest community in the province. We're not a city but we're the second-largest community in this province," said French.

The area has changed a lot in the past five decades.

Twenty-five years ago, said Bent, the community had a population of around 15,000. In the 2021 census, it had more than 27,000 residents.

Woodrow French is a longtime area resident a former Conception Bay South mayor. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"So the livyers — the people that have been here their entire lives and even new people in the last 10 years or so — are seeing dramatic changes in the amount of activity and the amount of traffic," said Bent.

However, bringing nine separate communities together as Conception Bay South wasn't easy. There was resistance leading up to amalgamation, and it took 12 years for Foxtrap to join.

Arguments in favour of amalgamation included improving living conditions in the area, like better drinking water and garbage collection, and government funding was easier to access as an incorporated town rather than as separate communities.

Today, French said, the identity of the component communities still shines through. If you ask someone where they live, they could still reply with Kelligrews, Foxtrap or Topsail, he said.

"We still maintain that touch to the individual communities, as well as being known as Conception Bay South," he said.