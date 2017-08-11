New ambulance provider for Conception Bay North after termination of Moore's contract

A new ambulance provider has been chosen for Conception Bay North following the cancellation of the Moore's Ambulance Service contract last month.

Fewer's Ambulance Service has bought Moore's and will take over the area — which covers calls in Clarke's Beach, Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace — Saturday.

The question of who would be providing service was thrown into uncertainly last month when the provincial Department of Health and Community Services announced Moore's contract would be terminated.

Health Minister John Haggie said there will be no disruption to services.

"The agreement with Mr. Fewer is that he will provide the same number of vehicles, staff to the same level and the same locations as they are currently," said Haggie.

The health minister said there were several reasons the provincial government to terminated the Moore's contract.

"Essentially, there is a history. It has been very challenging to get the company to sign on to any formal contract since around 2008," he said.

Health Minister John Haggie says there had been several problems with the service provided by Moore's. (CBC)

Haggie also said Eastern Health had concerns funding was not being used in the way the health authority had expected.

Other private operators in the region also said they had to cover emergency calls and transfers that Moore's should have been expected to handle.

"There was no one thing, really, It was a lot of important but frequent problems," Haggie said.

People living in Conception Bay North who have Moore's number posted on their refrigerators at home, Haggie said, should call 911 instead.

