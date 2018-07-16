Arrest made in armed robbery at Bay Roberts Ultramar

A 30-year-old man from North River was arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery at the Ultramar station in Bay Roberts, say police.

The man entered the store early Sunday morning, demanding cash and saying he had a weapon, according to a release sent Monday by the Bay Roberts RCMP.

He fled the scene with "an undisclosed amount" of money, the release said.

Police responded to the call just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, and a spokesperson from the detachment said they arrested the man around lunchtime the same day.

Police said the man will be charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a weapon while under a prohibition order, and will appear in court Monday afternoon.