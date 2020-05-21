Who was 'The Condom King of Newfoundland'?

(The Condom King of Newfoundland)

When Prajwala Dixit heard the story of Madhukar Parab, she knew she had to tell it.

"It tingled my journalistic instincts," she said. By chance, she met Parab's sons, Milan and Manik and learned about their father, "who seemed like a character straight out of a Wes Anderson film."

A still from The Condom King of Newfoundland. (Submitted)

Madhukar Parab immigrated to St. John's in the 1970s. He had dreams of becoming a successful artist, but his family struggled financially. In the 1990s, when Newfoundland's Conception Bay North was termed the AIDS capital of Canada, Parab set out to pull his family out of poverty by launching a condom business.

Was Parab successful? Well, you'll have to watch the documentary to find out. "The film, in addition to questioning what comprises Newfoundland art and culture, provokes thought in understanding what we consider success and failure," says Dixit. The story examines both systematic issues of racism and classism, and explores human flaws. And, it's funny.

A storyteller at heart, what drew Dixit to make The Condom King of Newfoundland was its eccentric central character. "A quirk-filled, ordinary-extraordinary character, his life and journey resonated with me," said Dixit. And on a personal level, as an immigrant herself, Dixit connected with the family's journey of finding belonging in Newfoundland.

Watch Now: The Condom King of Newfoundland on Gem

(Prajwala Dixit)

Dixit wasn't an experienced filmmaker—her background is in journalism, playwriting, and fiction writing. To make her first film, she teamed up with Newfoundland filmmaker Rodrigo Iñiguez Becerril. They'd collaborated before on Ramadan on the Rock, a video and column for CBC NL .

As if making your first documentary isn't crazy enough, Dixit's experience was particularly unique. "This film was made through unprecedented circumstances that included record-breaking snow in NL and a pandemic." For Dixit, that's par for the course, though. She first arrived in Newfoundland nearly a decade ago, smack dab in the middle of a historic hurricane. "The flight I took to St. John's was very, very turbulent," she said. "Hurtling towards an island in a metal tube just after watching the TV series Lost is how my Canadian journey began. When I arrived, there was no power, ironic because my name means 'the act of lighting a lamp/providing light'."

Providing light is just what Dixit did with this documentary. It spotlights a side to Newfoundland and a generation of immigrants that are all too often forgotten. Check it out on CBC Gem, free, any time , or watch on CBC Docs YouTube.