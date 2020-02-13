Win an ultimate storm comfort kit

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but winter's not over yet.

We want to help you make your next winter storm experience a little less ew and a little more comfortable.

Listen to On the Go the week of Feb. 17 for your chance to win CBC's ultimate storm kit! All you have to do is answer this question:

What was the one thing you forgot to stock up on before Snowmageddon 2020?

Call 1-800-465-6846 or email onthego@cbc.ca with your answer.

The Ultimate Storm Comfort kit includes:

Solar and hand crank radio with power bank and flashlight

Rechargeable LED waterproof lantern

Portable power bank

Extra large and super cozy sherpa blanket

Storm Chips (of course!)

A CBC bag (to put everything into)

A custom and limited-edition 110 piece puzzle by local NL photographer, Robert Conway

Included is a 110-piece puzzle with this beautiful photo, taken by St. John's photographer Robert Conway. (Robert Conway)

A random draw from all entries will take place on Friday, Feb. 21.

Click here for contest rules and regulations.