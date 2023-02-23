Introducing The Signal: A new sound for noon radio

CBC N.L.'s lunchtime radio show has a new name.

The Signal takes the place of CrossTalk. The new name reflects the spirit of the show as it's evolved since Adam Walsh stepped into the host and producer chair.

The show loyal listeners love, complete with phone-in segments, expert advice, community and culture isn't going anywhere. The new moniker is a nod to Newfoundland and Labrador's historic place in wireless communications history, and a beacon to the diverse people who live in the province today.

"When you listen to The Signal, you're hearing the pulse, the heartbeats of our personal and collective communities," Walsh said.

"It's a program that helps build empathy in a time when we can really use all the empathy we can get."

Meet your host

Adam Walsh is an award-winning multi-platform journalist who has spent over a decade with the CBC, including 3½ years on loan to Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, in Tokyo.

In 2015, he was the media fellow for the Asia Pacific Foundation and traveled to China for coverage of its growing appetite for the Atlantic Canadian seafood market.

Adam listens to a guest in studio at CBC. (Ritche Perez)

Adam took over CrossTalk in 2021 and shepherded in a new era, leading the transformation to The Signal.

What it's all about

You'll find The Signal out in your community more often. Meeting you where you are, and finding out what matters most to you, is critical to the show's success.

Adam and the team will continue to cover issues of the day, have important conversations, and share stories from a diverse range of voices.

You'll find The Signal, as always, on CBC Radio One weekdays at 12 p.m. NT. You can also find it on CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favourite shows.

And expect to see The Signal pop up in other places, too: on CBC N.L.'s Here & Now, Instagram and beyond.

Do you have an idea for a show? Want to comment on something you heard on The Signal? Email thesignal@cbc.ca or call 709-576-5260 to leave a message.

Recent episodes

Population demographics, Feb. 22

The show took a look at population demographics, asking about the outlook for the future of the province and what it means for the employment market. Jamie Ward, manager of the Harris Centre's Regional Analytics Lab, was our guest. We started the show with musician Ian Foster and actor Bridget Wareham talking about their new music video.

Smoking cessation, Feb 17

We talked about ending a toxic relationship … with cigarettes. Dr. Leslie Phillips, director of the provincial Smoking Cessation Program, was our main guest. We also spoke with The Signal's associate producer, Nabila Qureshi, about a local photographer who brought a newcomer's lens to N.L. scenery.

Black History Month, Feb 16

The show focused on Black History Month, first with a conversation with the president of Black Lives Matter N.L., Raven Khadeja. The main theme was a conversation about the upcoming Black Excellence celebration, organized by the Nigerian Canadian Association of N.L. in collaboration with a coalition of Black communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Skilled trades, Feb 15

Darin King, executive director of Trades N.L. was the main guest for a conversation, asking what's been the importance of skilled trades in Newfoundland and Labrador? And what part will they play in for our future? The show also spoke with Amanda Craig, a teacher at Gonzaga High School and chair of the committee for the annual Ocean Ranger Prayer Service

