Enjoy a stellar lineup of short and feature-length films made by women, for everyone, from anywhere

The 32nd annual St. John's International Women's Film Festival is going virtual from Oct. 13-17.The festival supports, showcases and celebrates women filmmakers. There is a stellar lineup of short and feature-length films, industry panels and celebrations – delivered digitally!

The festival has expanded access and spreads the love of cinema with audiences and filmmakers, all from the comfort of home.

Audiences can watch the full program online, through a robust online content delivery platform.

FESTIVAL FAQs and BOX OFFICE

We asked Festival Executive Director Jenn Brown to weigh in on a few topics:



The St. John's International Women's Film Festival is going virtual again this year. What led to this decision? Was it because of the success last year?



JENN BROWN: "Last year we had to react quickly to the realities of the pandemic and be creative with how we could still deliver a meaningful, quality festival experience for both filmmakers and audiences alike," Brown says.



"Our community showed up in a big way and we had an incredibly successful year in all regards. We screened more films, paid more artists, tapped into a new demographic, and reached thousands of more people. This year, with health and safety still at the top of mind, we are investing in our online model and make it solid for future hybrid festivals and continue learning to support our growth and impact."



Jessica Clement stars in a 90's set drama Night Blooms, about young Carly and her love affair with her best friend's Dad. The film by Halifax filmmaker Stephanie Joline opens the St. John's International Women's Film Festival. (Courtesy SJIWFF) Is there one film that has that WOW factor or is creating a buzz already, even before the festival opens?



JENN BROWN: "With nearly 1,000 film submissions, I can say that our lineup truly is the best of the best and has been thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. We're opening and closing the festival with two deeply talented Indigenous directors who are alumni of SJIWFF, which is always exciting!," Brown explains.

"Halifax director/writer Stephanie Joline's drama Night Blooms, our opening film, will be available in Newfoundland and Labrador only - a special treat that local audiences shouldn't miss! You can also watch 11 short films made by local artists and 59 percent of the directors are black, indigenous or women of colour."

Filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers creates an intimate portrait of her community and the impacts of the substance use and overdose epidemic. In Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy, witness the change brought by community members with substance-use disorder, first responders and medical professionals as they strive for harm reduction in the Kainai First Nation. (NFB / SJIWFF) What film is going to stick with audiences long after the festival is over? That one film people we think about for a long time after.



JENN BROWN: "Since the first preview, our programmers are still discussing the impact of "Since the first preview, our programmers are still discussing the impact of Elle-Maya Tailfeathers' Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy. The content is not light or easy - it shares a look into a Blackfoot community facing the impacts of substance abuse, colonialism, and a drug-poisoning epidemic. What makes this film different is that the love and power of its community are explored as key to change."



What is the ONE stand-out first at this year's festival?



JENN BROWN: "We've created a new Accessibility Pass that we're pleased to be offering, which gives patrons a heavily discounted way to watch every film with captioning or full subtitles. Our community partners at InclusionNL are fantastic supports and advisors, and with patron feedback, we had a goal to make as many of our films as accessible as possible."



"It's another perk of a virtual festival. We are very proud to say that 70 percent of our entire lineup is accessible this year. It's a big step for us. Our Film Industry Forum is also free to attend this year with accreditation - perfect for folks working in the industry at all stages of their career."



What is something that is truly original about the film festival?

JENN BROWN: "St. John's International Women's Film Festival is the longest-running women's film festival in Canada and one of the longest-running in the world! The history and future of this force of the festival speaks volumes about the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. Like the artists we celebrate, our community is innovative, passionate, creative and supportive."

Some highlights

Fllmmaker Yasmine Mathurin's film One of Ours follows Josiah Wilson, a young Haitian-Canadian who is racially profiled at an Indigenous basketball tournament and refused the right to play a sport he deeply loves. (Courtesy SJIWFF) One of Ours follows Josiah Wilson, a young Haitian-Canadian man banned from playing at an Indigenous basketball tournament, despite being adopted and raised by an Indigenous family. follows Josiah Wilson, a young Haitian-Canadian man banned from playing at an Indigenous basketball tournament, despite being adopted and raised by an Indigenous family.





There are 42 short films among this year's SJIWFF lineup. Grab your popcorn and watch them online in the comfort of your home. (Courtesy SJIWFF) 42 SHORT FILMS READY TO ROLL



CBC Newfoundland and Labrador presents a playlist of shorts that showcases local landscapes and stories of home. (Courtesy SJIWFF)



Anchored by the stunning documentary Dropstones by Caitlin Durlak, the CBC Shorts playlist showcases local landscapes. The work of local artists employs a range of styles to tell stories of home. It's presented by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.



Among the shorts be sure to catch: In her directorial debut, filmmaker Yasmine Mathurin creates an honest portrayal of complicated family dynamics that boldly asks us to create space for non-linear paths to self-acceptance while revealing the empowering experience of being accepted and loved by your community.The festival s bringing audiences 42 short films, all packed into themed playlists.Anchored by the stunning documentarybyCaitlin Durlak, theplaylist showcases local landscapes. The work of local artists employs a range of styles to tell stories of home. It's presented by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.