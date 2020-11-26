Show us your holiday light display for a chance to win

Ready to be dazzled by holiday lights?

Although we can't host you at the MUN Botanical Garden this year, we still want to share the warmth with you this season!

We're hitting the road in search of your merry and bright lights this December with Merry & Bright: On the Road for a holiday decorating contest.

Let's light up the province. Show off your seasonal strands, gigantic garlands, and terrific tree trimmings, then view and vote for your favourite decorations on our Facebook page!

Interested in entering the contest?

If your home is located in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Torbay, Paradise, Portugal Cove-St. Phillips, Conception Bay South, Grand Falls-Windsor, Corner Brook or Happy Valley-Goose Bay, your property is visible from a public roadway, and you want to be the talk of the town — you're eligible to enter!

You will be automatically entered into two prize categories: the Regional Award, to be judged by a panel of "celeb" judges, and the People's Choice Award, whereby judging will be conducted through Facebook votes. Cash prizes available and more!

Enter online by Dec. 10 with a photo of your outdoor display. Your display must be completely installed and lit nightly between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. beginning no later than Dec. 12, 2020 and continuing through the evening of Jan. 5, 2021.

Voting will close at noon on Jan. 6 and winners will be announced via social media and on CBC NL's Here and Now.

Happy decorating!