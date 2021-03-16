Say hello to Bob: 5-year-old reporter builds a frozen friend
On Your Street: Ellaline Smith of Carbonear shows us her impressive minion snow sculpture
Five-year-old Ellaline Smith's front yard is sure to grab your attention.
If you take a drive by her house in Carbonear, her front lawn is dominated by a giant minion snow sculpture.
Not just any sculpture, either!
"If you want to drive by and call him, I like to call him Bob because he looks like a Bob minion," said Ellaline.
Meet Bob the snow minion right here:
