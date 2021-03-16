Skip to Main Content
Community·On Your Street

Say hello to Bob: 5-year-old reporter builds a frozen friend

Ellaline Smith has built a giant minion snow sculpture in her front yard in Carbonear

On Your Street: Ellaline Smith of Carbonear shows us her impressive minion snow sculpture

CBC N.L. ·
Ellaline Smith and her snow minion Bob (Submitted by Kristen Smith )

Five-year-old Ellaline Smith's front yard is sure to grab your attention. 

If you take a drive by her house in Carbonear, her front lawn is dominated by a giant minion snow sculpture.

Not just any sculpture, either! 

"If you want to drive by and call him, I like to call him Bob because he looks like a Bob minion," said Ellaline. 

Meet Bob the snow minion right here:

On Your Street: How to get involved

On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Is there a kid in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms. 

Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments! 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now