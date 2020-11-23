Residential Schools in N.L.: A live conversation from The Rooms with Andrea Procter and Kayla Burry

Newfoundland and Labrador's experience with Indigenous residential schools is not often included in the national conversation. But almost 2,000 children attended six boarding schools in Labrador and an orphanage in St. Anthony from the early 1900s until the last one closed in 1980.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. NT (6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador) join us on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page for a live conversation about the history of residential schools in this province with Andrea Procter and Kayla Burry.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's apology in November 2017, a Healing and Commemoration team was formed to collect stories from former students of residential schools in Labrador and St. Anthony. As part of the team, Andrea Procter documented the history of the institutions, centred on former students' stories, in her book, A Long Journey: Residential Schools in Labrador and Newfoundland.

Andrea Procter, left, author of A Long Journey: Residential Schools in Labrador and Newfoundland and Kayla Burry, archivist of the Healing and Commemoration project with The Rooms, will have a conversation Tuesday about the history of residential schools in this province. (The Rooms )

The stories and experiences of former students are available online and at The Rooms exhibit In Their Own Words: Life for Labrador students at Residential School.

Based on her work with the Healing and Commemoration project, Andrea Procter will outline the history of residential schools in this province and the role of Indigenous leaders in changing the system to create better educational options for their children. Kayla Burry, archivist of the Healing and Commemoration project, will dive deeper into the online collection of stories and the exhibition and will share some videos of former students' stories.

