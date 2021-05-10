Spread your wings and try birdwatching with this young reporter

Harriet Roche on a birdwatching excursion in her hometown of Middle Cove (Submitted by Donna Roche )

Tweet, tweet.

Spring is here and it's the perfect time of year to try out birdwatching.

Harriet Roche, 7, of Middle Cove shows us just how easy it can be with a birdwatching backpack you can check out for free from the library.

WATCH | Harriet shows us her birdwatching backpack she borrowed from the A.C. Hunter Library:

On Your Street: How to get involved

On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Is there a child in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.

Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador