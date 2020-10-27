(NLPL)



The four books in the 4th annual NL Reads competition would make a great addition to your reading list.



With these four works from local writers, all vying for the title of the province's must-read title of the year, you can't go wrong.

Where to get your books:

Each month, from November 2020 through February 2021, one of four books will be featured in the library collection, meaning multiple copies will be available at Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries (NLPL) branches (check local COVID protocols), as well as unlimited, simultaneous digital access on NLPL's eLibrary.

How to vote:

You can vote for your favourite book in an online poll hosted on the NLPL's website.

The winner will be announced on Monday, March 1 on CBC St. John's Morning Show.





(Goose Lane ) Crow Gulch by Douglas Walbourne-Gough Here's a sneak peek at the four titles going head to head in the "Battle of the Books":

In his debut poetry collection, Douglas Walbourne-Gough reflects on the legacy of a community that sat on the shore of the Bay of Islands, less than two kilometres west of downtown Corner Brook.

Crow Gulch began as a temporary shack town to house migrant workers in the 1920s during the construction of the pulp and paper mill. After the mill was complete, some of the residents, many of Indigenous ancestry, settled there permanently — including the poet's great-grandmother Amelia Campbell and her daughter, Ella. Many residents remained there until the late 1970s, when the settlement was forcibly abandoned and largely forgotten.

Walbourne-Gough lyrically sifts through archival memory and family accounts, resurrecting story and conversation, to patch together a history of a people and place. Here he finds his own identity within the legacy of Crow Gulch and reminds those who have forgotten about this glaring omission in history. (Source: Goose Lane)

(Flanker Press) The Woman in the Attic by Emily Hepditch

On the coast of rural Newfoundland, Hannah Fitzgerald's mother has lived her life in near total isolation. When Hannah returns to the lonely saltbox house to prepare her mother for the transition into assisted living, her childhood home is anything but welcoming. Dilapidated from years of hoarding and neglect, the walls are crumbling, leaving Hannah's wellness crumbling along with them.

While packing her mother's things, Hannah discovers a trap door to the house's attic. Blinded by curiosity, Hannah enters the attic and finds a mysterious bedroom riddled with dark secrets. Desperate to know more, Hannah begins to scramble for answers, combing the house for clues that may lead her to the truth. Piece by piece, she assembles a picture of her mother's not-so-distant past — a twisted tangle of infatuation, lies, and maybe even murder.

The Woman in the Attic is a claustrophobic psychological thriller wrought with suspense. This novel will put you on the edge of your seat . . . and make you wary of the unused spaces collecting dust in your home. (Source: Flanker Press)

(Breakwater Books) Almost Feral by Gemma Hickey

On July 2, 2015, influential social activist Gemma Hickey began a 908-kilometer walk across the island of Newfoundland to raise awareness and funds for survivors of religious institutional abuse. Almost Feral celebrates the community of support that gathered around this journey and recounts Hickey's remarkable story of self-discovery which led to the realization that they are transgender.

In this thought-provoking and wide-ranging autobiography, Hickey recounts memories of sexual assault, bullying, and depression with inspiring reflections on faith, love, family, individual and communal identity, sex, gender, and acceptance. Through complex feelings of empathy and solitude, weakness and strength, suffering and recovery, Gemma Hickey's Almost Feral chronicles a journey from one side of an island to the other side of personal identity—charting an unknown territory where one's body becomes the map that leads to home. (Source: Breakwater Books)

(Nimbus Publishing) One Good Reason: A Memoir of Addiction and Recovery, Music and Love by Séan McCann with Andrea Aragon

This deeply personal memoir, co-written by singer-songwriter, renowned mental health advocate, and recent Order of Canada recipient Séan McCann and wife Andrea Aragon leaves no stone unturned. Detailing in powerful and lyrical prose a Newfoundland childhood indoctrinated in strict Catholic faith, the creation of the wildly successful Great Big Sea, and the battle with alcoholism that nearly cost him everything. McCann and Aragon offer readers a story of reaching international fame and finding rock bottom. Most of all, this book is an honest, raw, and inspiring tribute to embracing the belief that we are all worth saving.

At the heart of this insightful coming-of-recovery is McCann's exploration of the root cause of his alcoholism; a secret he kept until 2014 when he came out as a survivor of sexual abuse. Aragon's parallel narrative offers a rare and intimate spousal perspective, making the memoir a nuanced and complex portrait of the effects of addiction on family.

Featuring lyrics from McCann's celebrated solo career, personal colour photographs, and original drawings from visual artist Bee Stanton, One Good Reason is a rallying cry for holding on to the ones you love, helping yourself, and turning music into medicine. (Source: Nimbus Publishing)

Now, it's time to get reading Newfoundland and Labrador!