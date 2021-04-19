An open conversation about racism: Meet the founders of Black Lives Matters N.L.

Brian Amadi, Precious Familusi and Raven Khadeja are the founders of Black Lives Matter N.L. (CBC )

After the murder of George Floyd, Precious Familusi, Brian Amadi and Raven Khadeja started talking back and forth in Facebook messages.

"It was a time where we saw a lot of people rallying and we decided this was a time to talk about racism here in Newfoundland," said Precious Familusi. "People in Newfoundland are really friendly but this doesn't mean that racism doesn't exist."

Those initial Facebook messages became the start of Black Lives Matter N.L., which Familusi, Khadeja and Amadi co-founded in June 2020.

Amadi is quick to point out that the organization is more than just an activist group against racism.

"Black Lives Matter doesn't just mean stopping racism because stopping racism doesn't do much for Black lives that are already suffering from the effects of racism," Amadi said.

For our latest segment of Being Black in N.L., host Ife Alaba speaks with Amadi, Familusi and Khadeja about their organization, the importance of having open and honest conversations about racism, and the need for anti-racism education.

WATCH | See Ife Alaba's interview with Black Lives Matter N.L.:

Being Black in N.L.: Meet the founders of Black Lives Matter N.L. CBC News Newfoundland 9:35 Ife Alaba chats virtually with Precious Familusi, Raven Khadeja and Brian Amadi, the co-founders Black Lives Matter N.L. 9:35

More about Being Black in N.L.

You may already be familiar with Ife Alaba — she's one of the charismatic hosts of CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's series Stuffed.

Alaba is host and producer of our Being Black in N.L. segment where she chats with members of the Black community about their lives, businesses and passions.

Watch out for more Being Black in N.L. right here, on our social media channels and on Here & Now.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.