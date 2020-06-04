Home's Cool: How can you make it rain in a bowl?

Parents, do your kids ever ask: Why is the sky blue? How come some clouds are white and some clouds are grey? What makes thunder clap?

Don't know the answers? Don't feel bad. Ashley Brauweiler's got your back!

Round up the kids to watch the first of Ashley's virtual weather classes.

In this video, Ashley explains how the water cycle works — and how kids can make it rain inside a bowl, even it's covered by cling wrap!

For this experiment that you can do at home, you'll need:

A glass bowl.

Some water.

Ice cubes.

Cling wrap.

Watch to see how it works, and learn about the science behind it!

More about Home's Cool

Tune in here to the classes on your own time one our website, our YouTube channel or on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page.

Ashley will be exploring topics such as cloud types and hurricanes.

As spring blossoms, Ashley is excited to share her knowledge about the science of weather.

This is a perfect chance for kids in grades 4-6 to learn from our CBC Newfoundland and Labrador meteorologist.

Check out Ashley's guide for spring and summer weather: