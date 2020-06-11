All Hands: A Wiki edit-a-thon for N.L.

(Memorial University)

CBC and Memorial University are teaming up, and need all hands on deck! The mission: put more of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wikipedia, the online citizen encyclopedia.

From shipwrecks to ugly sticks, from toutons to trigger mitts, put your knowledge and research skills to work with Memorial's guest Wikipedia editors.

On Saturday, legendary local guitarist Sandy Morris joins Heather Barrett on Weekend AM to talk about his area: expanding the number and quality of articles about music in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tune into the interview right after the 8 a.m. NT newscast.

Morris, a guest editor on the project, will talk about what motivated him to get involved, what entries he would like to see on Wikipedia and how others can get involved.