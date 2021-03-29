Are you 30 or under? Pitch CBC N.L. your story idea

(CBC )

Everybody has a story. And if you're 30 years of age or under, we want to help you tell yours.

One of our priorities at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is to reflect the voices of our local communities and a big part of our community is youth. We want to see and hear more young people on our platforms. We especially want to hear more from Indigenous youth.

Do you have a story idea? Is there content you'd love to see on our platforms we aren't currently offering? Tell us about it!

What we're looking for:

Your authentic perspective. Whatever you pitch should be something you care about — whether it's a story from your community, a personal experience or your perspective on a current issue.

A collaborative spirit and desire to learn. We don't expect you to have experience in storytelling. What we hope you'll bring to the table is your curiosity, desire to learn and a story idea you've put thought into. We can help you bring your pitch to life!

What to include in your pitch:

Introduce yourself. Tell us a little bit about yourself in a short paragraph.

A description of your idea. This doesn't have to be long - a short paragraph will do! Think about answering the 5Ws (who, what, when, where, why).

How you see your story coming to life. Is this a written piece? Audio? Video? Animation? Photo essay?

Timeline. How long do you expect it will take you to complete your project?

For more information or to submit your pitch, email youthpitchesnl@cbc.ca. We can't wait to hear from you!