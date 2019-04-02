Community meal programs struggling with rising food prices

At MacMorran Community Centre in St. John's, senior citizens are arriving for a free lunch. Organizers say there's almost twice as many showing up these days than just a few years ago.

Today's community meal is mac and cheese — always a crowd pleaser. But organizers say it's on the menu for another reason as well: it's cheap to make. And with the skyrocketing cost of groceries, looking for cheap calories has become a big part of keeping the program running.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the price of food has risen nine per cent in a single year, more than in any other province according to figures from Statistics Canada. That's essentially an extra dime on every dollar spent at the grocery store. And at places like MacMorran Community Centre, dollars are already stretched to the limit.

