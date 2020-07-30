Western Newfoundland communities grieving for Green Island Cove fisherman

Communities across Newfoundland's west coast and Northern Peninsula are grieving over the death of 49-year-old fisherman Todd McLean of Green Island Cove.

Search and rescue crews were called in after McLean and another fisherman did not report back to their home community of Sally's Cove on Tuesday afternoon. McLean was found unresponsive Wednesday morning.

Ryan Ball, a Pentecostal pastor in Rocky Harbour, was among those who were desperately scanning the horizon for signs of the fishermen.

"Watching the planes fly over and watching the coast guard boats and watching search and rescue, [there were] a lot of tense moments, a lot of difficult moments," Ball said.

He said there was optimism in the crowd after the first fisherman was found alive but people were heartbroken at the news that followed.

"There's a lot of people today in mourning, a lot of people just trying to make sense of this tragedy."

Ball said the community isn't thinking right now about what happened out at sea but trying to support each other as much as possible.

"I think right now people are just trying to mourn. I think the fishing community, not just in Rocky Harbour and Sally's Cove, but all along the coast right across the Northern Peninsula, their main priority right now is not asking questions but just coming together to support fishermen, to support these families," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The search for two missing fishermen included a Canadian Coast Guard lifeboat, the coast guard vessel Cape Fox, a Cormorant helicopter from 103 Squadron in Gander, a Hercules aircraft, the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and PAL Airlines. (Submitted by Stan Collins)

Ball said a lot of memories of McLean, who left behind a wife and two daughters, are being shared in the community and across social media platforms.

"We are praying for you, we want you to know we are supporting you," said Ball.

