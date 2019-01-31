Warehouse needed: Community Food Sharing Association looking for space after fire destroys stock

Support is pouring in across the province for the Community Food Sharing Association — but before the stock can be rebuilt, the group needs a warehouse.

Eg Walters, general manager of the association, will spend Thursday seeking out a new home for the association's distribution centre after a fire ripped through their space on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl on Wednesday.

"Please, someone come out of the woodwork and give us some temporary space we can work out of," Walters told the St. John's Morning Show.

The Community Food Sharing Association's General Manager Eg Walters says he's devastated to see the damage to the warehouse. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

There are food drives and donation centres piling up across the northeast Avalon, but Walters said non-perishable food items aren't much good until they have a place to store them.

"The best way people can help now is just wait and see as to what is going to happen with our warehouse," he said. "If we have a large influx of non-perishable food items coming in, we just don't have the space to handle it."

Walters said the better way to donate right now is with a financial contribution, which can go towards paying for a new space, or paying for food once they are up and running again.

Fire affects food banks across province

Amy Ralph felt sick to her stomach when she heard the news — the Community Food Sharing Association warehouse in Mount Pearl was on fire.

Ralph, who helps run the food bank for Botwood and its surrounding area in central Newfoundland, knows how much food banks in the province rely on the organization to stay afloat.

Amy Ralph, with the Botwood Interfaith Goodwill Centre, is worried about how food banks will survive across the province. (CBC)

The demands are especially high in the dead of winter, after the financial crunch of Christmas and amid the highest heat bills of the year.

"All those food banks who rely on community food sharing, I just don't know how they're going to survive," she told Newfoundland Morning.

In Botwood, Ralph has had to call on the Community Food Sharing Association sparingly. As of late, the townspeople have been doing a good job of supplying food through donations.

But every now and then, when the shelves are a little too bare for comfort, Ralph knows help isn't far away.

"The Community Food Sharing Association has always been there," she said. "We're members of that group and we know that they have our backs if we get in trouble with food. We know it's just a phone call away and the food is shipped out."

No amount is too small to donate - Amy Ralph

While the fire comes at a terrible time in terms of demand, it also comes at the peak of supply. The association sees a huge spike in donations around Christmas, and Walters said they had just had a large shipment of food come in.

Ralph, who sits on the board of directors for the association, said people can help by donating to their local food banks to ensure the stock stays high as the Community Food Sharing Association gets back on its feet.

"No amount is too small to donate," she said.

Support pouring in around the province

Meanwhile, people across Newfoundland and Labrador are rallying to help.

Member of Parliament Seamus O'Regan started the push, opening his office for donations shortly after the fire broke out.

By the end of the day, a long line of do-gooders had leapt into action. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador — a media partner of the Community Food Sharing Association — has launched a page directing people towards financial donations.

The St. John's Edge are giving away discounted tickets to Thursday's game against the Halifax Hurricanes in exchange for non-perishable food items.

The VOCM Cares Foundation will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman's locations on Newfoundland Drive in St. John's and Centennial Street in Mount Pearl.

A host of other businesses are also kicking in with fundraising and food-collecting efforts, from bridal shops to pizza places and more.