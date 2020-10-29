Food helpline forced to scale back service because of funding shortfall

Josh Smee says even though the help line is only doing referrals at the moment, he is still encouraging people to call in. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Community Food Helpline has had to pull back its services because a pool of emergency funding has run out, although its organizers still want people in need to use the service.

The help line was launched in May, at a time when money was rolling into emergency food supports amid the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provincial government put up about $500,000, with the federal government providing support through a $100-million cross-country campaign.

"It means that when you call the food helpline, it's not a guarantee that they'll be able to help you. We should be honest about that," said Josh Smee, the chief executive officer of Food First NL, a non-profit that runs the help line along with the Jimmy Pratt Foundation.

Since the start of the month, the line has switched to a referrals-only system.

For several months, the service had the ability to point people to local food banks, offer help itself with hampers or gift cards, and arrange for support to be dropped off directly at people's homes.

Despite the retrenchment, Smee is still encouraging people who need help to call 811, which is also the number for the province's HealthLine.

"I really encourage people to call because every situation is different. And one of the things about the line is that our staff are continually talking to community agencies and new things pop up all the time," he said.

Early pandemic funding

The pandemic emergency funding allowed food organizations to tap into programs to broaden supports for those who need it.

"That's not to say everyone was having full shelves, but it was pretty good," said Smee.

Rosie Myers works on the help line for the Jimmy Pratt Foundation. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"Those people who don't have MCP or wouldn't have qualified for food banks or also had severe dietary restrictions, really, they weren't going to be served by food banks," said Rosie Myers, who works on the helpline for the St. John's-based Jimmy Pratt Foundation.

Myers said after word spread following the launch of the helpline, things started to ramp up.

In September it received its highest number of calls, with more than 240. Myers added that July and August had similarly high numbers.

Many of the calls were from people who lost income with the pandemic's impact on the economy, or were vulnerable and isolated.

Myers said new parents were among the first-time callers, as well as other parents looking for help to feed their children.

Isolated seniors among callers

She said the line also got a lot of calls from seniors.

"I was definitely struck by seniors who weren't seeing anybody for days and days on end, and how isolating that was, and how dehumanizing it is to not be able to access food and not see people, not share a meal with people," said Myers.

Looking back at the now-expired funding, Myers said having it gave a lot.

"We were able to reach people who otherwise I'm not sure what they would have been doing," she said.

"But then having to say to those same people or new clients calling who had heard we were able to provide that support and then having to tell them that we couldn't. Yeah, it was. It was and is very difficult," she said.

We were able to reach people who otherwise I'm not sure what they would have been doing. - Rosie Myers

The Community Food Helpline has funding to run referral assistance weekdays until March. It won't be able to offer anything extra unless new funding becomes available.

"Through the height of the pandemic, a lot of the big communities in the province were covered by a really generous donation of time and vehicles and people power from PAL Airlines. So now those folks are back to work," said Smee.

Food First NL is in the process of contracting smaller delivery drivers to fill the gap.

"We are bringing on new transportation supports every day," said Smee.

Help on the horizon?

Right now, the help line and other organizations that provide supports are stretched but there is potential funding on the horizon.

Earlier this month, Ottawa announced another $100 million dollars for pandemic aid for food banks.

Some of that should end up in Newfoundland and Labrador. How much and when have yet to be decided.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador