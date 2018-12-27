Skip to Main Content
Emergency crews battle house fire on Commonwealth Avenue

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Mount Pearl early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews battled a house fire on Commonwealth Ave. in Mount Pearl early Thursday morning. (Dan MacEachern/CBC)

Police and fire crews battled an early-morning house fire in Mount Pearl Thursday.

They were called to the single-storey home on Commonwealth Avenue just before 5 a.m.

"When our crews arrived on scene they were met by heavy smoke and fire," said Gerry O'Neill, acting platoon chief with the St. John's Regional Fire Department. "We had a lot of fire — heavy fire — in the attic, very hard to get at."

With smoke and flames coming from the roof, firefighters in oxygen masks climbed up and used chainsaws to cut through to hotspots.  

Newfoundland Power cut electricity to the home. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the road in the Whiteley Drive area, forcing drivers to find an alternate route while first responders were on scene.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured. A neighbour told CBC News the house's occupants are away for the holidays.

with files from Daniel MacEachern

