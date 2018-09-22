Why businesses are fuming on one of Mount Pearl's busiest streets

Crews have been working on infrastructure upgrades in the Commonwealth Avenue area of Mount Pearl for months. (CBC)

Businesses along Commonwealth Avenue — the heart of Mount Pearl's commercial district and one of the city's busiest streets — are worried about the impact of a massive infrastructure that started last year and which will drag on for several weeks yet.

"It's a pain to come in the parking lot," Chris Russell, assistant manager of Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Commonwealth Avenue, told CBC News.

"The construction has been a deterrent, and also that nobody wants to deal with the traffic."

For the last 11 months, crews have been at work on Commonwealth Avenue and the surrounding area, replacing water pipes, sewer lines and storm sewers that are decades old.

Russell said while Sherwin-Williams can keep contractors happy with deliveries, walk-in customers have dropped. "Our DIYs, which would be our non-contractor customers, they haven't been coming in as much," he said.

Laurie Au, who manages the Mount Pearl location of Our Pleasure, which sits in the middle of Commonwealth Avenue, said summer is generally the busiest time of year for her company.

This year, she has seen a noticeable decline in the customer base.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker said the Commonwealth Avenue road construction project is on schedule and on budget to be completed by November. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It's probably the worst summer I've seen in eight years since I've been working here, due to the construction that's out front," she said.

"We've had days where our complete parking lot has been closed off, and if you're not from Mount Pearl, you don't know how to come in around the back way," she said.

"The detours have not been set up properly to allow anybody who's not from Mount Pearl to actually find where it is they're trying to go."

Project on track, mayor says

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says the project is on schedule to wrap up in November.

"Last week we met with our consulting engineers as well as our staff, the project is on schedule and on budget, and it'll last about seven months," Aker told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Mount Pearl has been replacing water lines and other infrastructure that was put in place decades ago. (CBC)

"Council has taken the view that the best way to resolve the issue with regards to business on Commonwealth Avenue is to get the project done. And we're committed to making sure it gets done this November."

Aker said there are 110 businesses along Commonwealth Avenue, and added while traffic and road construction don't mix, unfortunately it's traffic that drives business.

"I think they've all seen a reduction based on my discussion with them. It's a very complex project that we're trying to do," he said.

With files from On The Go

