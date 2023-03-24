5 Wing Goose Bay commanding officer hoping to inspire more women to look at aviation

Maj. Erin Pratt has seen a lot of change in her military career, but the commanding officer of the 444 Squadron wants to see that change continue with more women and Indigenous people behind the controls of helicopters.

"What I want to do is open up a window of opportunity into the aviation industry and just say this is something that you can think about, this is something you can aspire to," Pratt said.

Pratt started in air cadets at age 12 and got her pilot's license at 18. In the '90s and early 2000s, there were some women but she was usually the only one in the room, she said.

That's changing but needs to continue with more women and underrepresented groups joining the force, she added.

Labrador Morning 9:49 Elevate Aviation event held to increase underrepresentated peoples in aviation

Pratt spoke to a crowd of about 75 high school students on Wednesday during an Elevate Aviation event. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I would say that there has been a big shift, certainly in my career," Pratt said. "It's just, you know, we're still not there."

Pratt spoke to a group of about 75 high school students on Wednesday as part of an Elevate Aviation event. The not-for-profit Elevate Aviation was founded in 2015 and does cross-country tours to get under-represented groups and women interested in aviation as a career.

The high school students heard from pilots, an air traffic controller and an aerospace engineer during the morning event before getting to explore the helicopters and planes.

Mary Saunders said it was interesting to get behind the controls.

Pratt shows Grade 9 student Mary Saunders the controls of the search and rescue helicopter. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"There's so many different buttons and ... things you need to learn," Saunders said. "It was actually very nice learning something new."

When Capt. Ashley Gaudet graduated high school, she just wanted a secure job. Gaudet went into mechanical engineering before applying to the military. The squadron aircraft maintenance engineering officer has now been with them for 13 years and runs the team that fixes the helicopters.

Capt. Ashley Gaudet speaks to a teenager on Wednesday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It's challenging, especially up here in Labrador, trying to get parts for helicopters, but it's also very exciting. It's day-to-day. It's different every day," Gaudet said. "I have a great team and we all enjoy coming into work and getting the job done so the pilots can go fly."

Gaudet said she hopes women and young girls realize they could have a career fixing helicopters and doing this type of work. Her advice is to take their sciences in high school and give it a shot.

"It's 50 per cent of the population so there's a lot of great people that need to be able to work in this kind of field," Gaudet said.

If young girls and young Indigenous peoples are interested in flying helicopters and planes, fixing them, or running airports, Pratt said they should find a mentor, even if that person isn't in aviation. She said having that person for motivation or to ask questions can help.

Pratt, right, opened up the helicopter on Wednesday so teenagers could take a look and hop inside. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It's really important to get after it and to not give up on it because it's really easy to just say I'll do that tomorrow and then a few years go by and you missed your window," Pratt said.

"These are opportunities that are outside of what your world looks like right now. So come on in cause the water's warm."

