Coming out in N.L.: 3 stories of empowerment

Three LGBTQ people in St. John's share their stories of coming out. 2:26

What's it like to come out — as gay, bisexual, queer, or transgender — in Newfoundland and Labrador?

Some find immediate acceptance, at least among their support circles. Others make new homes, new friends and start a whole new life.

In Shramana Sarkar's case, Newfoundland welcomed her bisexuality almost without question: a far cry from how she was treated at home in Kolkata.

For Pamela Shreaves, coming out to her family took a leap of courage at one of life's most difficult moments.

And Sarah-Dena Harnum came out not once, but twice — encountering very different reactions from the people around her when she transitioned to who she is today.

Watch these three members of the LGBTQ community in St. John's share their stories in the player above.

