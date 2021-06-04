Mom's cooking and Pineapple Crush: why these N.L. expats can't wait to come home
What would you do on your first trip home in more than a year? Sarah Williams and Jillian Stoyles shared their plans for an emotional and joyful homecoming.
Sarah Williams and Jillian Stoyles jumped for joy when the province's reopening plan was announced
CBC News ·
Sarah Williams and Jillian Stoyles have both booked their tickets home to Newfoundland and Labrador. Beginning July 1st, folks can finally return to the family, friends and favourite things they’ve been missing for more than a year. 3:15