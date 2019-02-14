Pint-sized baker pumps out piping hot Valentine's Day cupcakes

Comet Cupcakes are made by an elementary school student in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Adam Hill is 11 years old and has been running his cupcake business for a couple of years now.

"Two years ago we were going to go to New York and I wanted to get some money, so we started selling cupcakes," Adam said. "I had already started making them for my class, I'd make them for every holiday — so I already knew how."

Adam learned to pipe icing by watching the television show Kids Baking Championship. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

From there his business took off with the assistance of Youth Ventures, and his mother Leanne.

"We had no idea of course, at the beginning, that it was going to turn into everything that's been so wonderful for the past two years," she said.

"We let him take one hundred dollars out of his bank account, he bought supplies and got a float and he did this sale that weekend [at the market] and sold out," she said.

Leanne, Adam's mother, is always impressed with his creativity when it comes to baking. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Leanne thought it was over after their first trip, but Adam has kept it up ever since.

This year Hill is making Valentine's Day creations for the Military Family Resource Centre, and has had orders for over 85 cupcakes. On a regular day at the market he often sells out of his supply of over 200 cupcakes.

"Last year we had orders for 78 packs and that was definitely the most," Adam said.

But Mother's Day topped even that, and his business just keeps growing.

Adam is selling cupcakes for Valentines Day to the Military Family Resource Centre in Happy Valley Goose Bay. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"He's very creative," Leanne said.

"Every day he's coming up with new cupcake ideas. He offers a seniors' discount the last Saturday of every month. These are all ideas that he's had himself."

Right now Adam is saving for his family's trip to Florida, but his favourite part of it all is still "the taste testing."