Come From Away showcases sign language interpreters at final St. John's show

At a sold-out Mary Brown's Centre on Thursday night, the final Come From Away performance featured something rarely seen at Newfoundland and Labrador productions: sign language interpreters.

Through the Newfoundland and Labrador Association for the Deaf, Andrea Boundrige, Paula Coggins and Tammy Vaters gave those who can't hear a way to more fully experience the concert.

"It's an honour to be part of the Come From Away show," Boundridge said through translator Ken Parsons in an interview with CBC News.

The concert version of the wildly popular musical — which was inspired by the central Newfoundland town's response to 9/11 — made a three-night stop in St. John's this week.

With support from the province and the concert's promoters, interpreters signing in American Sign Language were added for the final show at the Mary Brown's Centre, allowing close to 60 deaf people to better enjoy the performance

"There haven't been many shows that presented or been available for the Deaf community to be involved," signed Vaters. "The biggest crowd we've ever had. We have deaf interpreters, we have the Deaf community and the opportunity to watch a great show."

But it wasn't easy to create that special experience.

"When we got the script I just about lost it because it's huge and it's a lot of work," signed Vaters, explaining they only had six days to translate it.

"We worked around the clock, our whole team. It's been a challenge."

At the final Come From Away concert, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of the Deaf provided interpreters for the show. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It wasn't just text the translation team had to work with, but songs.

"That's a real challenge," Coggins signed.

"We don't hear, we are deaf. So we really have to thank the hearing members of our team so we can all work together so we get an accurate translation."

All three agree that translation is an art.

"English is not always an exact language and it's not clear when a song presents something," Boundridge signed.

"Deaf people speak straight to the point. The challenge is to take a language that doesn't do that and turn it into ours."

More than just using your hands

A performance featuring as many characters as Come From Away requires a particular style of transitions for the translation team of three.

"We have to indicate who is speaking and we do that by turning our shoulders," Vaters explained. "A shoulder turn indicates now I am another person."

American Sign Language is more than just using one's hands.

"We have to match the characters and how they are acting on stage as well as their expressions," Boundridge signed. "As we body-turn we are changing expressions and body language to make it an appropriate translation."

Newfoundland and Labrador Association of the Deaf worked for six days to translate the show into American Sign Language. (Newfoundland and Labrador Association of the Deaf)

While the Come From Away show with the signing interpreters was a one-time thing, all three hope that more performances consider using them to allow the local Deaf community to take in more shows.