Early-morning crowd comes out for Come From Away tickets

A few dozen people lined up in the dark, early-morning hours outside the Holy Heart Theatre Tuesday hoping to get tickets to a Newfoundland run of the concert version of the Tony-award-winning musical Come From Away.

A limited number of tickets to the St. John's performances go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. It's the second chance for people hoping to see the show to get tickets, and the available seats come from cancellations after the first round of sales last fall.

How many tickets are being released this morning? That’s the magic question. People in line say <a href="https://twitter.com/HeartTheatreNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeartTheatreNL</a> staff told them there are 60ish tickets available for one show, 20ish for another, and a handful for each of the remaining St. John’s shows. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lcr0PUmEzs">pic.twitter.com/Lcr0PUmEzs</a> —@zachgoudie

Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets.

There are eight concert-versions of the musical about flight passengers stranded in Gander after 9/11. The shows are planned for the end of January, and all will be performed by the cast of the Toronto production.

In the spirit of Come From Away, the theatre manager opened the doors early and let the lined-up crowd in out of the cold. He’s the real hero here 🙌🏼<br><br>Tickets go on sale at 10AM, in-person only with a max of 4 per person.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/5IwIQ6M1Eg">pic.twitter.com/5IwIQ6M1Eg</a> —@zachgoudie

When tickets first went on sale for the St. John's shows, over 150,000 hopeful online buyers crashed the theatre's website, while outside the theatre a lineup hundreds of people long snaked down the street.

Shortly after the shows sold out, tickets cropped up on sites like Kijiji for more than twice the original price.

