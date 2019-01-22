Skip to Main Content
Early-morning crowd comes out for Come From Away tickets
Early-morning crowd comes out for Come From Away tickets

A limited amount of tickets to the St. John's run of the concert version of Come From Away are available for purchase.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. but folks were there hours before

A few dozen people lined up early for Come From Away tickets at the Holy Heart Theatre on Tuesday. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

A few dozen people lined up in the dark, early-morning hours outside the Holy Heart Theatre Tuesday hoping to get tickets to a Newfoundland run of the concert version of the Tony-award-winning musical Come From Away.

A limited number of tickets to the St. John's performances go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. It's the second chance for people hoping to see the show to get tickets, and the available seats come from cancellations after the first round of sales last fall.

 Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets.

There are eight concert-versions of the musical about flight passengers stranded in Gander after 9/11. The shows are planned for the end of January,  and all will be performed by the cast of the Toronto production.

When tickets first went on sale for the St. John's shows, over 150,000 hopeful online buyers crashed the theatre's website, while outside the theatre a lineup hundreds of people long snaked down the street.

Shortly after the shows sold out, tickets cropped up on sites like Kijiji for more than twice the original price.

