Come From Away coming to St. John's in January

Come From Away is coming to St. John's in January.

Holy Heart Theatre will host eight benefit performances of the hit Broadway show.

The St. John's performances by its Toronto cast will be a concert version of the musical, which centres around the arrival of stranded air passengers in and around Gander in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

The eight shows, co-presented by Opera on the Avalon, will run from Jan. 23 to 27, during the gap when its Toronto production is moved from the Royal Alexandra Theatre to the Elgin Theatre.

Tickets for the St. John's shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. NT on Oct. 16.

The dates and times for the performances are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost between $29 and $99, plus tax.

Cast to visit Gander after shows

The cast will visit Gander for a day, after the St. John's productions, before heading back to Toronto to continue the show's run there.

"We canvassed the cast and band to find out if they would be willing to travel and perform in what otherwise would have been a holiday week for them," said Toronto producer David Mirvish in a news release.

"Before we could finish our request, all of them were jumping for joy at the opportunity to visit Newfoundland."

Irene Sankhoff and David Hein, the creators of Come From Away, take a picture on the tarmac that is one of the settings for the Broadway musical. (Gander's Ripple Effect)

The net proceeds from the performances will go to the six towns — Gander, Gambo, Appleton, Lewisporte, Norris Arm and Glenwood — that hosted the 7,000 passengers who landed at the Gander Airport after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Money will also go to the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Community Food Sharing Association.

The show previously was performed by its original cast for an audience of 5,000 in Gander, before it opened in New York City or Toronto. That was also a concert performance, with the cast lined up at microphones instead of performing on its signature spinning stage used in the New York and Toronto productions.

