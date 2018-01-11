Come From away wants to set screech-in world record — in Toronto

Prepare the cod: Mirvish Productions plans to attempt the world's largest screech-in at a performance of the hit Newfoundland-set musical Come From Away in Toronto next month.

A screech-in is a traditional Newfoundland welcoming ceremony involving downing a type of rum, kissing a codfish and reciting a short speech full of local expressions.

Mirvish says it will attempt the screech-in milestone with the entire audience following the evening performance of Come From Away on July 6 at the Elgin Theatre.

The theatre production company hopes to make a Guinness World Record by having all of the patrons in the 1,000-seat theatre perform the initiation.

Mirvish says every audience member will receive a small fake plastic cod to kiss and a shot to drink at the end of the show.

The shot options will be real screech or ginger ale for those who are not of drinking age or don't wish to have alcohol.

