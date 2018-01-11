Come From away wants to set screech-in world record — in Toronto
The ceremony will happen at the Elgin Theatre on July 6
Prepare the cod: Mirvish Productions plans to attempt the world's largest screech-in at a performance of the hit Newfoundland-set musical Come From Away in Toronto next month.
A screech-in is a traditional Newfoundland welcoming ceremony involving downing a type of rum, kissing a codfish and reciting a short speech full of local expressions.
Mirvish says it will attempt the screech-in milestone with the entire audience following the evening performance of Come From Away on July 6 at the Elgin Theatre.
The theatre production company hopes to make a Guinness World Record by having all of the patrons in the 1,000-seat theatre perform the initiation.
Mirvish says every audience member will receive a small fake plastic cod to kiss and a shot to drink at the end of the show.
The shot options will be real screech or ginger ale for those who are not of drinking age or don't wish to have alcohol.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.