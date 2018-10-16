Come From Away ticket mania in St. John's
Some stood outside in line starting at 5 a.m.; website crashing woes for online buyers
The demand for tickets for the Come From Away dates in St. John's is causing some commotion at the Holy Heart Theatre, and apparent havoc for its website.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the theatre, which is part of Holy Heart High School on Bonaventure Avenue, with the queue stretching around the street.
Some people have been in line since 5 am for Come From Away tickets <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/gL4TCGuOWL">pic.twitter.com/gL4TCGuOWL</a>—@LukasWallCBC
Some people said they had been in line since 5 a.m. for the chance to snag a seat for one of eight performances in January, featuring the Toronto cast of the hit musical.
By 11 a.m., people standing in line had heard that tickets were sold out for all eight shows.
People on Twitter say they can't access the online portal, after Come From Away tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. NT.
Aaaand the Come From Away homecoming has overwhelmed the theatre’s website 😢 <a href="https://t.co/vwy5f3xTOH">pic.twitter.com/vwy5f3xTOH</a>—@melissaroyle
For people in the online ticket queue, the Holy Heart website states, "Due to the extremely high demand for tickets, you are now on our queuing page. This does not reserve a ticket."
looks like Holy Heart Theatre system has crashed completely for tickets for <a href="https://twitter.com/comefromaway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@comefromaway</a> - was in the queue and then it crashed :(—@HubbardJanine
Trying to get tickets for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ComeFromAway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ComeFromAway</a> and the website has crashed. The ticket website has crashed and the phone number isn't accepting anything. I don't live near the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/holyhearttheatre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#holyhearttheatre</a> so can't go in person. I don't think they were in any way prepared for the demand <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a>—@MrRJ70
People in the online ticket queue also reported the wait time increasing as time passed, rather than decreasing the longer they were on the site.
Ugh, so frustrating! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tickets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tickets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ComeFromAway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ComeFromAway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HolyHeartTheatre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HolyHeartTheatre</a> <a href="https://t.co/csE45AXBli">pic.twitter.com/csE45AXBli</a>—@JanetTobin5
But not everyone was lucky enough to get that far.
Some people trying to open the Holy Heart box office website were directed to a page stating the "account has been suspended."
Huge line up for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ComeFromAway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ComeFromAway</a> tickets. <a href="https://t.co/tWIds5WeMQ">pic.twitter.com/tWIds5WeMQ</a>—@reneeryan99
The dates and times for the performances are:
- Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets cost between $29 and $99, plus tax.
At least a few people were lucky enough to get tickets on the website.
And someone even took to Kijiji to sell tickets to the Saturday matinee show.
I managed to get tickets to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ComeFromAway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ComeFromAway</a> in St. John's!!!! I started off in the queue with a 6 min wait, ended up saying a 30+ min wait and I got them for the last show :) ***Happy Dance**** <a href="https://t.co/nvOJrsd723">pic.twitter.com/nvOJrsd723</a>—@vickisimms
Annnnnd here come the scavengers with the Kijiji Come From Away mark ups. <a href="https://t.co/2rgp0KLVdn">pic.twitter.com/2rgp0KLVdn</a>—@SmokesIndoors
It’s easier to buy weed than to buy a ticket from <a href="https://twitter.com/HeartTheatreNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeartTheatreNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/comefromaway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#comefromaway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/newfoundland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#newfoundland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drove</a>—@VickyMullaley
