Come From Away ticket mania in St. John's
Updated

Tickets sold out amid website crashes and waiting in the rain.

Some stood outside in line starting at 5 a.m.; website crashing woes for online buyers

CBC News ·
A line of people headed out in the rain to line up outside the Holy Heart Theatre in St. John's for tickets for Come From Away. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

The demand for tickets for the Come From Away dates in St. John's is causing some commotion at the Holy Heart Theatre, and apparent havoc for its website.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the theatre, which is part of Holy Heart High School on Bonaventure Avenue, with the queue stretching around the street.

Some people said they had been in line since 5 a.m. for the chance to snag a seat for one of eight performances in January, featuring the Toronto cast of the hit musical.

By 11 a.m., people standing in line had heard that tickets were sold out for all eight shows.

People on Twitter say they can't access the online portal, after Come From Away tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. NT.

For people in the online ticket queue, the Holy Heart website states, "Due to the extremely high demand for tickets, you are now on our queuing page. This does not reserve a ticket."

People in the online ticket queue also reported the wait time increasing as time passed, rather than decreasing the longer they were on the site.

But not everyone was lucky enough to get that far.

Some people trying to open the Holy Heart box office website were directed to a page stating the "account has been suspended."

The dates and times for the performances are:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets cost between $29 and $99, plus tax.

At least a few people were lucky enough to get tickets on the website.

And someone even took to Kijiji to sell tickets to the Saturday matinee show.

