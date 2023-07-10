Leaving London for Gander, Come From Away actor finds excitement in rural Newfoundland

Actor Stuart Hickey is back on stage for the production of Come From Away. However, this time the play is on home soil in Gander. (Stuart Hickey/Instagram)

Actor Stuart Hickey came from away to be a part of Come From Away for the second time since the hit musical's inception in 2013.

He made his first appearance in West End London's production in 2019 as the character Nick. In Gander — which is the inspiration for the story and where the story is centrally located in the days after 9/11 — Hickey stepped into the role again.

"I feel like a bit of a competition winner. I'm not really too sure how exactly how I found myself here," Hickey told CBC News while taking a walk around Gander for the first time.

"To actually come back to the motherland and see everything firsthand, it just puts a whole new spin on the show and what happened and how fantastic it is. I'm really excited to be here."

Hickey had some places in mind that he wanted to visit while spending his summer in central Newfoundland.

The cast and crew spent three weeks rehearsing in St. John's before making the over 300-kilometre trip west.

"I didn't want to miss a thing and that journey, going from St. John's to Gander. The landscape really reminds me of if you go right up to the top of Scotland," Hickey said.

"I got quite excited seeing the Shoppers [Drug Mart] and the Tim Hortons that are mentioned in the show. Obviously the airport was sensational. I haven't been to Gander Academy yet."

The cast and crew were also treated to dinner their first night in Gander.

That gathering was held at the Steele Community Centre, an arena that is also mentioned in the musical.

"That was a 'pinch yourself' moment," said Hickey.

"I'm such a tourist. I understand that. Seeing everything through new eyes, the mundane becomes quite exciting."

Getting the gig

Hickey auditioned for the Gander production in October.

In February, he got the call.

From there, he said leaving one of the world's greatest hubs for theatre was a no-brainer.

"It's coming back to its home. That's the thing. This story and this show has taken the world by storm," Hickey said.

"Every single person in this town has got a story and has been affected by it. It's the whole community, and that's what I'm finding really interesting and exciting."

