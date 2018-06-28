Come From Away making the musical leap to Europe

Come From Away is bringing its story of strangers stranded in small-town Newfoundland to yet another world-famous theatre hub: London's West End.

The Tony-award winning musical, set in Gander in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, will make its European debut in Dublin on December 6 and play until January 19, 2019, before opening at the Phoenix Theatre in London on January 30. No end date to the West End run has been announced.

In a press release, Canada's High Commissioner to the U.K. said she was "delighted" with the news.

"Audiences in London are in for a treat," said Janice Charette.

The show has been running on Broadway since March 12, 2017, and its current run at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre has been extended from January 2019 to late April, following 14 weeks of sold-out shows. A touring version of the show hits the road across North America in October, and another production will debut in Melbourne, Australia in July, 2019. A film adaptation is also in the works.

Its European cast and crew will be busy: the Dublin run features seven shows a week, while the West End run will have eight. The cast has not yet been announced.

Tickets go on sale June 29.

