Come From Away to tour China next year

China is set to get a taste of Newfoundland charm as Come From Away heads to its first non-English-speaking country in 2020.

Producers say the smash musical will open in Shanghai for a limited engagement in May, with further cities in China to be announced.

Come From Away tells the true story of how the tiny town of Gander welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 before hitting Toronto, where it has enjoyed an extended run from Mirvish Productions.

The Tony Award-winning show has also toured North America, and travelled to London's West End and Australia.

