Can't make it to Broadway? Soon you can buy a can of Come From Away beer instead

A trip to New York to see Come From Away on Broadway might be out of reach — but thanks to Yellowbelly Brewery, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can soon enjoy a sudsy homage to the hit play here at home.

The St. John's brewery worked with another in New York City to create Come From Away Islander Pale Ale. The beer is a collaboration between Yellowbelly, the Five Boroughs Brewing Co. in New York, the Happy Hour Guys video series, and the cast and crew of Come From Away.

Even before this project, Yellowbelly owner Craig Flynn had a connection to Come From Away — his father, Derm Flynn, was mayor of Appleton when 9/11 happened and the events depicted in the hit musical unfolded.

That connection allowed the younger Flynn to introduce Yellowbelly's products to the cast and crew of Come From Away when he and his father travelled to New York City for the show's premiere and brought beer to share.

"One of the girls said then, I will someday get your beer in New York," he said.

I expect that we're going to have a great demand for it this summer. - Yellowbelly Brewery owner Craig Flynn

A couple of years later, Come From Away Islander Pale Ale — named for the islands of Newfoundland and Manhattan — has been released as part of the Broadway Brews project run by the Happy Hour Guys, two men who are Broadway actors themselves in addition to being beer enthusiasts.

The beer is in good company, with past brews released as collaborations with Hamilton and Phantom of the Opera.

As with others in the Broadway Brews series, a portion of the beer's sales will be donated to charity. Come From Away Island Pale Ale sales will benefit Tuesday's Child, a non-profit focused on helping children who have been affected in some way by terrorism or traumatic loss.

'A very interesting process'

The experience of working with the other involved parties on the beer, which he said is in an "east coast style," was an exciting one, Flynn said.

"It was a very interesting process to go through," he said.

"We've done collaborations before, but to do one with such a high-profile play around it, and to be featured in New York City, and to have the beer sell out in two days in New York City, was very exciting."

The first 3,000-litre batch of the beer, distributed in a few thousand cans of the beer and kegs, was all sold in just a couple of days, he said. A larger batch of 9,000 litres is now in production.

Steffi DiDomenicantonio, centre, and the cast of Come from Away, the musical associated with the new beer. (Matthew Murphy)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who aren't planning a visit to New York this spring will get their own chance to give the beer a try. Yellowbelly will brew it as well, and expects to have it available in mid-to-late April.

"I expect that we're going to have a great demand for it this summer."

Flynn had one can of the original brew left, but said he couldn't open it up for a preview ahead of the at-home brew becoming available.

"We can't drink my dad's last beer."

