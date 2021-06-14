Silverpeak reaches tentative deal to potentially reopen Come by Chance refinery: union

Silverpeak, owners of the idle Come By Chance oil refinery, have reached a tentative deal after being without a deal for close to a year, according to a union representative representing workers on the site. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Union officials close to the Come By Chance oil refinery say a tentative deal has been reached on a new collective agreement that could keep the facility from closing.

Rob Thomas, Newfoundland and Labrador's representative with the United Steelworkers, told CBC News on Sunday a tentative deal has been reached at the North Atlantic Refinery with ownership group Silverpeak, which could keep the refinery open after facing closure in October.

While Thomas couldn't share details of the agreement before sharing it with members, he says it's a step in the right direction.

"We've been without a contract now for about a year … that is a bit of positive news," Thomas said.

"We're hopefully going to have a vote this week and see where it goes from there."

Meetings regarding the tentative deal will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, with meetings throughout the day to share the details with its close to 250 members. Thomas said he could not speak to whether or not a new deal could result in a smaller operation.

The refinery first faced closure in October, when a deal to sell the refinery to Irving Oil fell through.

A month later, Silverpeak — who currently owns the facility — rejected an offer from Maryland-based oil recycling company Origin International to buy the refinery, citing the deal was "not in the best interests of our stakeholders or the long-term benefit of our employees and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador."

As recently as January, the Liberal government had reached a deal to keep the refinery in 'warm idle mode' over the winter, which means a restart could happen quicker if the opportunity to reopen presented itself.

In recent years, the refinery has represented as much as five per cent of the province's economy.

"Since COVID struck, the refinery has been just barely running," Thomas said.

"It's hurting a lot of our members in the area, and it's also hurting everybody in the province… We need to get this up and running again."

Officials with North Atlantic Refinery Limited could not be reached for comment Sunday.