Sombre memorial service marks anniversary of Come By Chance refinery explosion

Crowds gathered Friday to remember Shawn Peddle, killed in last year's explosion at the Come By Chance refinery. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

A procession of men and women made their way up the road leading to the Come By Chance refinery Friday morning to mark one year since the deadly flash fire that injured eight of their own — and ultimately killed one man.

The sole fatality was Shawn Peddle, 47, of Clarenville. He was married with two children. He died six weeks after being injured in the Sept. 2, 2022, explosion.

The groups of mourners gathered in the shadow of the refinery, on the other side of a chain-link fence on a patch of green grass where a memorial stone had been erected.

Come by Chance refinery workers remember Shawn Peddle, who died from his injuries after a flash fire one year ago Duration 0:51 Prayers and a moment of silence were part of the gathering, which was held to remember not only Shawn Peddle’s death, but the other seven workers seriously injured last September. Multiple investigations into the deadly incident are continuing.

Michael Ackerman was among the sombre crowd, carrying a wreath. He said he was there because of "memories, love and devotion."

He's confident the refinery is a safe place to work today, he said, "but too much tragedy happened to get it like this."

Sources have confirmed to CBC News that the explosion was caused by an improper release of butane, a highly flammable gas. The gas was ignited by workers engaged in what's called hot work.

There was a moment of silence at Friday's memorial, marking one year since the explosion. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The refinery is owned by Braya Renewable Fuels, who would not speak to CBC News. In a statement, the company said it planned to send employees home early on Friday so they could spend more time with their familes on Labour Day weekend.

Criminal investigation into flash fire

In July the RCMP announced it had launched a criminal investigation into possible charges of criminal negligence, causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The memorial is on a patch of green grass next to the refinery. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The province's Occupational Health and Safety Division is also continuing its inquiry into the incident.

The refinery in Newfoundland's Placentia Bay is a busy place, as the aging building is being converted into a producer of renewable fuels.

Braya has partnered with ABO Wind to develop green hydrogen at the refinery. ABO was one of four successful bidders for Crown lands to develop wind energy projects, announced earlier this week.

