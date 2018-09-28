Lockdown lifted at College of North Atlantic in St. John's

The lockdown has been lifted at the College of the North Atlantic campus on Prince Philip Drive in St. John's.

It seems to have lasted for about an hour on Friday morning, and was lifted just before 11 a.m.

Police are on scene "in relation to a threat investigation," according to a tweet by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

⚠️ Police are presently at <a href="https://twitter.com/CNA_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CNA_News</a> Prince Phillip Dr Campus in relation to a threat investigation. There is no information to suggest any risk to the pubic in surrounding areas and officers have the situation under control. —@RNC_PoliceNL

Student Matt Grant was in math class when he and other students received an email about the lockdown.

"I felt like I was gonna die today," he said, fighting back tears.

"Not gonna lie, scariest moment of my life."

He said everyone in class scrambled to close the windows and doors after they received the email.

The building on Prince Philip Drive will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Police are on scene 'in relation to a threat investigation.' (Katie Breen/CBC)

"My math teacher, he locked the door immediately and we all just stayed fully quiet for like the next hour while he just constantly refreshed the email waiting for like the update," Grant said.

They all ran out of the classroom once they received word that the lockdown was lifted. Grant said they still don't know what happened — he's only heard rumours.

"There is no information to suggest any risk to the public in surrounding areas and officers have the situation under control," reads the post from the RNC.

A police spokesperson said it was not the RNC who issued a lockdown, and referred questions on that topic to school officials.

The building will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Students leaving building now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/n04QxwiQU8">pic.twitter.com/n04QxwiQU8</a> —@KatieBreenNL

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador