CNA adds advanced-care paramedicine program, plus 212 spaces for LPNs, PCAs

Paramedics looking to upgrade their skill level will no longer have to leave Newfoundland and Labrador for training.

The provincial government announced Friday it is adding an advanced-care paramedicine program at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's and Stephenville.

The St. John's campus will have 12 seats available this fall, and add another 12 in 2021. Stephenville will also have 12 seats available in the fall of 2021.

"The next few years will see a significant improvement in the availability of highly skilled graduates from our school of health sciences thanks to today's announcement," said CNA president Bruce Hollett in a news release.

The college is also ramping up efforts to create more licensed practical nurses and personal care attendants to meet demands in the labour market.

Starting in September, there will be room for 116 more students in the LPN course provincewide, bringing the total number to 256 seats.

There will be 96 additional spots in the PCA program, reaching a total of 232 seats.

The additions are funded by $10.3 million from the provincial government's Labour Market Development Agreement.

Numbers could relieve strain on system

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the union for PCAs and LPNs, voiced concerns about a lack of support last April.

The union said LPNs and PCAs were afraid they'd be denied summer vacation because there were not enough workers to fill in at places like the Pleasant View Towers in St. John's.

Health-care workers protested in Lewisporte in October, advocating for more licensed practical nurses and personal-care attendants to be hired. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Heading into last summer, Eastern Health had recruited only 25 people to fill the summer vacation schedule, where it normally hired 50 or 60.

There were also protests across the Central and Western Health regions last year, when LPNs and PCAs were also having leave requests denied and working 16- to 20-hour days.

To meet the demands with a shortage of labour in the province, the health authorities have advertised across Canada and internationally.

More people doing more tasks

Health Minister John Haggie has been outspoken about the need and the ability for paramedics to play a bigger role in the health-care system.

In 2017, he spoke about the specifics of ambulance calls in his hometown of Gander.

Students in the primary-care paramedicine program at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's practise transferring a patient onto an ambulance stretcher. The school is now getting an advanced-care program. (Sherry Vivian, CBC )

Haggie said half the calls were from personal-care homes for seniors. He said 80 per cent of those requests for help could have been handled by an advanced-care paramedic without the need to transport the patient to the hospital.

"There is a huge potential in that kind of arena for keeping folks at home," he said at the time.

Advanced-care paramedics handle more responsibilities than primary-care paramedics. Haggie said their roles differ from place to place. In some areas, they do house calls and save valuable hospital time by treating people in their homes.

