Colinet zip-line park moving ahead after passing environmental assessment

Trevor Linehan says he has been trying to get his project off the ground for four years now. (Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park/Facebook)

Plans for a new adventure park in the central Avalon Peninsula are hurtling towards reality.

Rocky River Zip Line and Adventure Park, a proposed zipline operation in the hills of Colinet, N.L., has cleared the province's environmental assessment process.

"It's a beautiful area that we have here," said Trevor Linehan, the man behind the project. "It's certainly a great backdrop for this, and our whole theme is eco-friendly."

Trevor Linehan plans to have 14 zip lines, log cabins, a pub and more at his ecotourism site. (Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park/Facebook)

His inital proposal to build 14 zip lines, a 5,000-square foot chalet and restaurant, and authentic log cottages was officially registered with the province in April 2014.

Years later, Linehan expressed his frustration with how long the government's approval process was taking.

At that time the government's website said the environment minister's decision was due May 1, 2017, but delays dragged it out.

The decision finally came Monday: the park requires a 30-metre vegetated buffer on all wetlands and waterways, a 50-metre vegetated buffer on the eastern side of Colinet Arm, and approval of the park's design.

Linehan says he hopes to get things going in the first three weeks of the summer, starting with three zip lines open, and developing the park from there over the next four or five years.

A map depicts some of the plans for the adventure park. (Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park/Facebook)

"It'll be a great spot for families to come out, spend a weekend, get some entertainment, enjoy some of the attractions that we have to offer, and take in the scenery of the beautiful falls there," said Linehan.

He's from Colinet, spent many evenings on the water there, and says he wants the project to bring something to his home community.

"I just seen over the last 20, 30 years, how our small communities just diminish because everybody has to leave for work, or for whatever reasons," he said. "I just thought this would be a great opportunity to be able to attract something that wouldn't hurt what we have there, bring more people around, which would create more business."

Linehan says right now, he's trying to raise money, from places like the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the province's tourism department, and once the park is open, some of the money will head back to Colinet.

"Our biggest part of this is donating five per cent back to our community," he said.

