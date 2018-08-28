Holloway disappointed in bullying probe, but remains committed to Liberals

Terra Nova MHA Colin Holloway says he was "completely surprised" with the results of an investigation into his allegations of bullying against two former members of the Liberal caucus.

Holloway said that he was bullied, intimidated and harassed by Dale Kirby and Eddie Joyce during the selection of a speaker of the house.

There's an assumption here that I'm not loyal — that is a falsehood - MHA Colin Holloway

The investigation by Bruce Chaulk, commissioner of legislative standards, released on Monday cleared both MHAs of any wrongdoing, saying instead it was par for the course in party politics.

"I was completely surprised with the findings and more specifically about some of the details, or the lack of details, in various aspects of the report. I maintained through this entire process that I've been telling the truth, I've always told the truth," Holloway told CBC News on Tuesday.

Holloway said the report didn't include all the information from him, reaching what he calls incorrect conclusions.

"It has the potential for leading people down a different path, and I would have thought, in all honesty, I would have thought that all of the information would have been included," he said.

Dale Kirby and Eddie Joyce have been allowed to serve as independents, after being removed from Liberal caucus amid harassment and bullying complaints. (CBC)

"If the commissioner is going to make decisions based on the information he has, he has to include all of the information, and there are examples in both reports where he omitted that information. So that's some of the things I find troubling."

In the commissioner's report, Holloway said there is reference to calls made to him by Joyce, with Joyce stating that he never made any negative comments about Pam Parsons, who was seeking election for the speaker job against the premier's endorsed candidate, Perry Trimper.

"In the report it says, at no time was there any negative comment about MHA Pam Parsons. That is not true," said Holloway. "There was lots of commentary that he made about MHA Pam Parsons and that she would not be a good choice as speaker."

'Assumption here that I'm not loyal'

The report, Holloway said, also references BlackBerry messages (BBM) send to him from Dale Kirby, who at the time was in Florida.

"Let's not forget, he sent this an hour before we were going into the House of Assembly to vote. So you think about the proximity of time here right and if that's meant to influence a decision — and we're not supposed to influence decisions," said Holloway.

Colin Holloway says the report outlines Kirby's reasoning that his actions merely showed he was being loyal to Premier Dwight Ball, the implication being that he was being disloyal. (CBC)

Holloway added that Kirby claimed he was being "loyal" to the premier by sending the BBMs.

"There's an assumption here that I'm not loyal — that is a falsehood. I've been very loyal to the party, I've been very loyal as an MHA, and I've been very loyal to the constituents that I serve."

Not acceptable for any workplace

Holloway said that one of the troubling aspects of the report's findings was the idea that the actions were a normal part of politics.

"The commissioner in his reports talks about this is a normal way of how politicians interact. I can't believe that that should be acceptable behaviour in a workplace," he said.

You really have to question, should you have done it from the beginning? Should you not have just endured it? - Colin Holloway

"It should not be what we accept as the norm. We have to be better than that."

Since coming forward, Holloway said he's heard from people, both in the public service and outside, who have thanked him, and shared their own stories of bullying behaviour in the workplace.

Because of that, he doesn't regret coming forward, but can understand why someone in a similar situation may regret doing the same.

Terra Nova MHA Colin Holloway in the House of Assembly. (CBC)

"Absolutely there's some comfort in having come forward. However, the consequences and the challenges and the difficulty that has resulted because of this, you have to really question," he said. "If there is no change that happens … then you really have to question, should you have done it from the beginning? Should you not have just endured it?"

No word from Kirby, Joyce

There's no word on whether Kirby and Joyce will be allowed back into the Liberal caucus. Both have been sitting as independent MHAs while investigations were underway.

Neither Joyce nor Kirby have responded to CBC's requests for comment.

Holloway says it's too soon to speculate if Kirby and Joyce will be allowed back into the Liberal caucus, but he still plans on running for the Liberals in next year's provincial election. (Rob Antle/CBC)

Holloway, meanwhile, said he "absolutely" still sees himself as a valued member of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, and other caucus members have seemed more "jovial" since the removal of Joyce and Kirby.

He plans to have his name on the ballot for the Liberals in next year's provincial election.

"I've still got work to do, in my mind, and my feeling is that, as a Liberal Party, that we can still bring that change that this province needs."

With files from Terry Roberts