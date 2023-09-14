There's something else in the aisles of Colemans in the east end of St. John's.

It's Foodie — the music-playing robot who will even give ya a wink.

"It's an interactive and innovative way for customers to learn about the product," said Sasha Persaud, Colemans' communications co-ordinator. "It demonstrates the product, shows the recipes [on its screen]."

The store's international food section has recently expanded, she notes, so Foodie has been highlighting that.

Colemans was approached by one of its vendors and so the company is testing out one robot, for now, said Persaud.

"Overall, the engagement and the reaction has been really fun. A lot of kids love walking around the store, chasing after it," she said.

WATCH / See Foodie in action! 'Foodie' the robo-grocer is roaming the aisles at Colemans in St. John's Duration 1:22 More than shopping carts are rolling down the aisles at Colemans in St. John's. Foodie helps keep the shelves stocked, but its main job is to keep customers entertained.

Others say it's a pleasant surprise and there are a lot of chuckles about it, Persaud added.

As for how the staff feel about it?

"It's almost part of the family now," she said.

