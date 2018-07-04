Skip to Main Content
Colemans buying Belbin's Grocery in St. John's
New ownwership, but everything else will stay the same.

Store on Quidi Vidi Road opened in 1943

Owner Robert Belbin says Colemans is a 'logical and excellent fit.' (Belbin's Grocery/Facebook)

Colemans is buying the 75-year-old Belbin's Grocery in St. John's, but customers might not notice many, if any, changes. 

Colemans will retain "Belbin's dedicated staff, as well as its name and storefront on Quidi Vidi Road," reads a news release issued Wednesday morning.

"Belbin's will continue to offer the same signature products and quality customer experience associated with the Belbin's brand."

"For us, Colemans was a logical and excellent fit," said co-owner Robert Belbin, on finding a successor that would carry on "exceptional customer experience."

Colemans opened its 12th store on Newfoundland Drive in St. John's in 2017. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity," said Aidan Coleman, business director of the grocery chain, in the release.

"I have great respect and admiration for the Belbin's brand and model ... we want to protect what they've so successfully built."

Colemans has 12 food, four furniture and three clothing stores in Newfoundland and Labrador, in addition to a wholesale food division. 

Belbins opened in 1943, and was started by Robert George Belbin and his sons in the front room of the family home. 

